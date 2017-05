Like & Share E&P:

On a cold, rainy day at the end of April, more than 30 people gathered at a co-working space in Charlotte, North Carolina for a public conversation about the future of news in the state.

Five days later, more than 50 people got together for a similar conversation at a jazz club in downtown Durham.