In Reversal, IAB Says Congress Should Consider Privacy Legislation
The Interactive Advertising Bureau, which has long argued that the industry should be allowed to regulate itself on privacy, now says lawmakers should consider “sensible” legislation.
“A uniform federal privacy standard could provide clarity, market certainty, and add fuel to future innovation, while preserving the value and benefit that online advertising brings to the internet ecosystem,” David Grimaldi, executive vice president for public policy, says in a letter sent Monday to leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee.
