In Rome, Facebook Announces New Strategies to Combat Misinformation

During the second day of the fifth annual Global Fact-Checking Summit on Thursday, the world’s biggest social network shared some news about its most visible effort to counter misinformation.

During a one-hour question-and-answer session in the morning, Tessa Lyons, a product manager at Facebook, gave an overview of the company’s fact-checking program — which allows fact-checkers to debunk hoaxes on the platform, decreasing their reach in News Feed by about 80 percent.