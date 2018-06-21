News Newsletter News 

In Rome, Facebook Announces New Strategies to Combat Misinformation

Daniel Funke | PoynterJune 21, 2018

During the second day of the fifth annual Global Fact-Checking Summit on Thursday, the world’s biggest social network shared some news about its most visible effort to counter misinformation.

During a one-hour question-and-answer session in the morning, Tessa Lyons, a product manager at Facebook, gave an overview of the company’s fact-checking program — which allows fact-checkers to debunk hoaxes on the platform, decreasing their reach in News Feed by about 80 percent.

