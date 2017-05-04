Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-russia-a-green-colored-antiseptic-becomes-a-weapon-in-attacks-against-opposition-activists-and-journalists/

Hours after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was attacked last week outside his Moscow office with a green-colored antiseptic, he sat down in his studio to record a video on his YouTube channel, Navalny Live.

The Kremlin critic’s face, neck and hands were stained bright green. His left eye was encircled in red and bloodshot. The right eye was swollen shut.