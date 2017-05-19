Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-spain-print-and-online-daily-ara-is-reaching-the-politically-concerned-community-in-catalonia/

In the last decade, a few journalism start-ups have launched in Spain, despite the financial struggles caused by the economy and the complicated state of the print journalism industry.

Digital-only news outlet El Diario launched in 2012, and has since gathered more than 20,000 paying members, while its counterpart El Español followed three years later with successful crowdfunding campaign and a subscription model of its own.