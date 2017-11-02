In the Hunt for Consumer Revenue, Publishers are Hiring E-Commerce Marketing Veterans

With most of the digital ad dollars going to Google and Facebook, publishers are chasing hard after subscription dollars. The New York Times is trying to triple its subscription revenue in part by pitching people other services outside of news, such as recipes and crossword puzzles, while Time Inc. is drumming up new consumer products that are independent of its magazine titles, which include Fortune and Sports Illustrated.

