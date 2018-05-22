The staffing of the American news media has never fully reflected the diversity of the nation. For most of the country’s history, Latino and non-white journalists were not welcomed in white-run newsrooms and, through their own news outlets, produced content which shed light on issues the white press was ignoring. In the 1890s, journalist Ida B. Wells covered lynchings the mainstream news outlets would not.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-the-shadow-of-kerner-fifty-years-later-newsroom-diversity-and-equity-stall/