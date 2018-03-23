In Their Haste to Curb Bad Speech, Regulators Could Endanger All Speech

Unless sex trafficking is something you have a specific interest in, you might not be familiar with a bill that was has been making its way through Congress, known as the Stop Enabling Sex Trafficking Act, or SESTA. The bill has already been approved by the House, and on Wednesday was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate, which means it is on its way to President Trump for approval, and if he signs it—which seems likely—SESTA will become law.

