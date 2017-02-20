In Trump Era, Censorship May Start in the Newsroom
This is how the muzzling starts: not with a boot on your neck, but with the fear of one that runs so deep that you muzzle yourself.
Maybe it’s the story you decide against doing because it’s liable to provoke a press-bullying president to put the power of his office behind his attempt to destroy your reputation by falsely calling your journalism “fake.”Read More
2 thoughts on “In Trump Era, Censorship May Start in the Newsroom”
You are all right on about this. Why brave doing stories that could get you sued? As Trump would say, Sad! Very sad!
it would do the new york times a lot of good if it (and its writers and editors) had a quick look at a mirror … whether they would ever realize that the so-called political correctness, as they practice it, equals censorship, pure and simple, remains an open question … their fear-mongering would be funny – if only it was close to the truth … and, btw, everyone should be responsible for what s/he publishes … if they fear lawsuits, why do they fear? because they would lose? why would they lose if they told the truth and nothing but?