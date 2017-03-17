In Trump’s America, The Competition For Investigative Journalists Is Fierce

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-trumps-america-the-competition-for-investigative-journalists-is-fierce/

In the months since the election, America’s major newsrooms have been recruiting investigative journalists with the knowledge and skills to dig into government institutions at the federal, state and local levels.

The New York Times, BuzzFeed, ProPublica, The Washington Post and CNN have all posted or filled investigative reporting jobs in the days since the election, and announcements of new hires come on a near-weekly basis.