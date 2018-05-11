News Newsletter News 

Indian Country Today is Relaunching After Shutting Down Last Year, and Hopes to Raise $100K

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman LabMay 11, 2018

Indian Country Today Media Network, a news outlet then owned by the Oneida Nation of New York, went on hiatus last September to “consider alternative business models.” “ICTMN has faced the same challenges that other media outlets have faced. It is no secret that with the rise of the Internet, traditional publishing outlets have faced unprecedented adversity,” publisher Ray Halbritter wrote.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/indian-country-today-is-relaunching-after-shutting-down-last-year-and-hopes-to-raise-100k/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *