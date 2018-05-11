Indian Country Today is Relaunching After Shutting Down Last Year, and Hopes to Raise $100K

Indian Country Today Media Network, a news outlet then owned by the Oneida Nation of New York, went on hiatus last September to “consider alternative business models.” “ICTMN has faced the same challenges that other media outlets have faced. It is no secret that with the rise of the Internet, traditional publishing outlets have faced unprecedented adversity,” publisher Ray Halbritter wrote.

