http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/indias-the-ken-publishes-one-longform-story-each-weekday-so-far-subscribers-are-willing-to-pay/

“So, one must pay for journalism?” reads one question on the FAQ page for The Ken, a subscription-based English-language business news outlet out of Bangalore, India.

“Yes” is the publication’s one-word answer.