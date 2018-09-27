Indonesian Government to Hold Weekly ‘Fake News’ Briefings
Indonesia’s communications ministry has announced plans to hold weekly briefings on fake news, in an effort to educate the public about the spread of disinformation in the world’s third-largest democracy.
Communications minister Rudiantara said the initiative was designed to help the Indonesian public “sort through the news” in the lead up to what is widely expected to be a heated presidential election scheduled for next April.
