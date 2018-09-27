News Newsletter News 

Indonesian Government to Hold Weekly ‘Fake News’ Briefings

Kate Lamb | GuardianSeptember 27, 2018

Indonesia’s communications ministry has announced plans to hold weekly briefings on fake news, in an effort to educate the public about the spread of disinformation in the world’s third-largest democracy.

Communications minister Rudiantara said the initiative was designed to help the Indonesian public “sort through the news” in the lead up to what is widely expected to be a heated presidential election scheduled for next April.

