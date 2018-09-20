Inside Facebook’s Election ‘War Room’
Sandwiched between Building 20 and Building 21 in the heart of Facebook’s campus, an approximately 25-foot-by-35-foot conference room is under construction.
Thick cords of blue wiring hang from the ceiling, ready to be attached to window-size computer monitors on 16 desks. On one wall, a half-dozen televisions will be tuned to CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and other major networks.
One thought on “Inside Facebook’s Election ‘War Room’”
Technology is a double-edged sword. For all the wonderful advances technology provides us there remains equal opportunities for misuse. It is too bad social media companies did not anticipate or plan for such abuses from the beginning.