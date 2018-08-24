News Newsletter News 

Inside Facebook’s Struggle to Moderate Two Billion People

Jason Koebler and Joseph Cox | MotherboardAugust 24, 2018

This spring, Facebook reached out to a few dozen leading social media academics with an invitation: Would they like to have a casual dinner with Mark Zuckerberg to discuss Facebook’s problems?

According to five people who attended the series of off-the-record dinners at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto, California, the conversation largely centered around the most important problem plaguing the company: Content moderation.

