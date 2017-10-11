News Newsletter News 

Inside Politico's New London Newsletter

Jon Allsop | CJR

Jack Blanchard doesn’t get much sleep. As the editor of Politico’s new Playbook newsletter in London, it’s his job to distill the daily developments, media talking points, and gossip in UK politics before he sits down for breakfast. It’s a doubly tiring exercise at the moment: Blanchard is still working out how to calibrate a tried-and-true Politico format—the must-read daily briefing for US political insiders—for a British audience.

