Inside Scandinavian Publisher Schibsted’s 250-Person Product Team

It’s a tough time for news publishers: The pace of innovation within digital is staggering, and no one can really compete with Facebook and Google for attention.

That’s why Scandinavian publishing giant Schibsted has been centralizing its product team over the last year. The 250 developers (just sitting within Schibsted’s Product and Technology Publishing Group) originally spread out across several dozen publishing brands now report into global product leads and follow a common strategy.