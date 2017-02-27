Inside the Daily Mail’s Shift to Video

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/inside-the-daily-mails-shift-to-video/

The Daily Mail, like many publishers reliant on display ads, has been shifting quickly to video. The news and entertainment publisher has managed to double its video views on its site over the past year, mostly this is through adding related, licensed video content into articles.

For instance, this article about a great white shark heading for a surfer in Australia has the video embedded at the top, followed by text and eight images.