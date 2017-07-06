Inside The Dallas Morning News’ Newsroom Transformation

Like & Share E&P:

During the past two years, The Dallas Morning News has undergone a massive transformational process – turning it from a print-focused legacy news organisation into one that aims to think digital first.

“We recognize that at some level we’re fighting for our lives,” Dallas Morning News’ Managing Editor Robyn Tomlin told WAN-IFRA during the Zeitung Digital conference, organised by WAN-IFRA and the Federation of German Newspaper Publishers (BDZV), which took place in Berlin in late June.