The Knight Foundation doesn’t immediately come to mind as one of the foundations likely to rise in strong opposition to Donald Trump’s agenda. It doesn’t have an explicit progressive profile and its main funding interests—media, arts and cities—might seem well removed from coming battles over issues like immigration, climate change and healthcare.