2017 was a difficult year for the alternative media market. In a six-month period, The Village Voice stopped printing and became a digital-only publication, Washington City Paper was sold, The Nashville Scene laid off 25 percent of its staff, Baltimore City Paper ceased publication and LA Weekly was sold, leading to an advertiser boycott.

