Instapaper is returning for users in member states of the European Union after a two-month service blackout now that the read-it-later app says it is compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation. Instapaper originally shut off service for EU users back in May, just days before the far-reaching privacy law went into effect.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/instapaper-returns-for-eu-users-post-gdpr-with-new-premium-subscription-option/