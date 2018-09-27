Internet Giants Weigh in on U.S. Privacy Law

It’s becoming more likely that the U.S. will pass its own version of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal appeared to set things in motion earlier this year, and the subsequent passage of a sweeping privacy law in California has spurred major internet companies to get on board.

Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Charter, Google and Twitter support a comprehensive consumer privacy law in the U.S., executives from those companies said during a Senate hearing Sept. 26 held by the Senate Commerce Committee.