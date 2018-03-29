Interviews With Digital Entrepreneurs Reveal Tips for Media Startups

Digiday has a weekly podcast about the business of digital media, and two recent interviews with founders of startups had nuggets of wisdom applicable to any media startup.

Digiday’s editor-in-chief, Brian Morissey, interviewed The Business of Fashion’s Imran Amed about its move to a subscription model, and the founders of TheSkimm, Carly Zakin and Michelle Weisberg, about how they used email to build a loyal community.