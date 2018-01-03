Investigative Journalism is Not Dead. Ask Roy Moore and John Conyers.

Investigative reporters in 2017 exposed accusations of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, Roy Moore and many others, documented what appears to be an appalling undercount of the hurricane death toll in Puerto Rico, and caught Michael Flynn in a lie that cost him his job as national security adviser and ultimately led to his criminal conviction and cooperation with a law enforcement investigation of Donald Trump’s campaign.

