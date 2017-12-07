News Newsletter News 

Investigative Multimedia Unit Brings New Life to Malaysia’s ‘Star’ Newspaper

Kate Mayberry | MediaShift December 7, 2017

In June 2016, the online documentary “Predator in My Phone” exposed an alarmed public to the dangers faced by Malaysia’s increasingly connected children, inspiring a campaign that captured the attention of celebrities, NGOs and politicians, and spawned a new law targeting child sex crime.

The result of a ten-month undercover investigation by R.AGE, a millennial-focussed multimedia unit at Malaysian newspaper The Star, the series has now accumulated some 4.5 million views on its Facebook page alone.

