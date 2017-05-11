Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/investigative-outlet-correctiv-crowdsourced-data-collection-with-the-help-of-a-local-newsroom/

When the data you’re looking for to do your reporting doesn’t actually exist, consider collecting it yourselves — or, cast a wider net, and ask for help from those who live in the community whose issues you’re investigating.

German investigative nonprofit CORRECT!V (henceforth, Correctiv) recently wrapped up an investigation meant to address such an absence of reliable, centralized government data that could be made available through a FOI request around class cancellations in schools in the Germany city of Dortmund (connected to a shortage of teachers).