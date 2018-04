Dan Bellows is just a guy in Iowa who loves a good puzzle. He enjoys crosswords and riddles, and even likes to hide his kids’ Christmas presents and leave them clues for finding them. But the puzzle that’s occupying most of his time recently is the one facing local journalism: how to make money.

