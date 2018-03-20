News Newsletter News 

Iran’s Global Campaign to Silence Journalists Crosses a Line, and Borders

Jason Rezaian | Washington PostMarch 20, 2018

For years, staffers of the BBC’s Iranian-language services — and their family members back in Iran — have endured threats to their safety and liberty. Last week the BBC took extraordinary and unprecedented action. It filed a complaint with the United Nation Human Rights Commission on behalf of 152 employees of its Persian-language service against the government of the Islamic Republic, hoping to halt a systematic campaign to silence journalists.

