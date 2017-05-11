Is Android the Future of Mobile Journalism?

Like & Share E&P:

With higher-quality apps and a larger developer base, iOS is undoubtedly the favourite operating system for mobile journalists (mojos) in the Western world.

As Eliot Fitzroy, founder of Epic Tutorials, explained at Mojocon last week that broadcast-quality content can indeed be produced on both Android and iOS, but the fragmentation of Android – the hundreds of different versions running on thousands of different devices – has made it much more difficult for developers to work with this operating system.