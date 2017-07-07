Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/is-collaboration-the-new-frontier-of-fact-checking-three-journalists-share-their-experiences/

Sometimes it takes a village to find the truth — or at least a handful of fact-checking news partners.

Even though journalism is a competitive business, members of the fact-checking community have long reaped the benefits of collaboration — from PolitiFact’s formal network of state news affiliates in the United States to informal “factcheckathons” focused on events such as International Women’s Day or the 2015 G-20 summit. And the growing popularity of fact-checking is producing increasingly ambitious fact-checking collaborations.