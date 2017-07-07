Is Collaboration the New Frontier of Fact-Checking? Three Journalists Share Their Experiences
Sometimes it takes a village to find the truth — or at least a handful of fact-checking news partners.
Even though journalism is a competitive business, members of the fact-checking community have long reaped the benefits of collaboration — from PolitiFact’s formal network of state news affiliates in the United States to informal “factcheckathons” focused on events such as International Women’s Day or the 2015 G-20 summit. And the growing popularity of fact-checking is producing increasingly ambitious fact-checking collaborations.Read More