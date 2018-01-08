Is Facebook Preparing to Open Up on Fake News?
After months of criticism over their refusal to share data on whether efforts to halt the spread of false news are working, Facebook officials told POLITICO they may be ready to slowly open up.
Tessa Lyons, a product manager at Facebook, said the company has invited representatives from the fact-checking groups with whom it has partnered to its Menlo Park, California, headquarters in early February to discuss, in part, what information could finally be shared.
