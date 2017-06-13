Is Facebook Serious About Helping Publishers Find Subscribers? Industry Leaders are Watching Carefully
Like & Share E&P:
The Holy Grail of the news business these days is figuring out how to turn the droves of readers who swipe past stories on social media into a reliable stream of revenue.
As more and more users flock to monoliths like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram and away from publishers’ websites, many news organizations have been hard-pressed to cash in on these “distributed” audiences.Read More