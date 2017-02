Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/is-fake-news-a-solvable-problem/

The real first step to solving the fake news problem is to accept that it can never be fully eliminated, said a group of media experts who debated the issue last week at an event hosted by the New York Daily News Innovation Lab in New York City.

“There will always be people who refuse to believe we landed on the moon,” said Jane Elizabeth, senior manager at the American Press Institute.