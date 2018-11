One of the most important lessons I learned as Vice’s chief technology officer was that while the operational needs of the company might feel unique, fundamentally those needs were no different from any other media company. Put another way, while our content was different from other media companies, our business processes and systems didn’t need to be.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/is-it-finally-time-for-media-companies-to-adopt-a-common-publishing-platform/