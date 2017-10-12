Is It Time to Regulate Silicon Valley?

It took a long time to convince Americans to wear seat belts. Though a 1968 federal law required that the safety devices be installed in the front seats of all passenger vehicles, only around 15 percent of drivers were using them in 1983. It took a mixture of regulation, via a raft of state laws criminalizing the lack of seat belt use, and technology, via that annoying beep that harangues any unbuckled passenger in modern vehicles, to push seat belt use up to 90.1 percent by 2016.

