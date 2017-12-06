Is Media Driving Americans Apart?
Is social media responsible for our democracy’s current crisis? An increasing amount of political information (and misinformation) gets disseminated online, and many Americans do not trust the media, do not trust Congress and do not trust the president. By many measures, voters are as polarized now as they have ever been in recent memory.
2 thoughts on “Is Media Driving Americans Apart?”
a typical ostrich’s head-in-the-sand question: blame it on social media … how about blaming the u.s. controversial atmosphere of public discourse on mainstream media? those, that is, who would have been expected to behave as professionals and know that reporting news does not equal reporting their own opinions?
Sadly, the short answer is “yes” media is effectively dividing this country and inflaming hatred as never before. Every day the news circuits find every reason to trash, attack and foment their hatred against President Trump. No detail is too small to attack. Day after day the hatred pours out of media like a raging tsunami. Optics are everything. This may come as a great surprise, but half of this country is terminally ill with media’s obsession with one-dimensional reporting all focused on destroying Trump. How sad it must be for journalists to wake up each day and only have one objective – – destroy the president at all costs even if that means tossing out professional journalistic standards. There is a lot of discussions and popular belief that media has become a cancer. Think about that for a moment.