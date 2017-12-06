Is social media responsible for our democracy’s current crisis? An increasing amount of political information (and misinformation) gets disseminated online, and many Americans do not trust the media, do not trust Congress and do not trust the president. By many measures, voters are as polarized now as they have ever been in recent memory.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/is-media-driving-americans-apart/