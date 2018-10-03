News Newsletter News 

Is Publishers’ Next Life Preserver Crypto-Mining on Smartphones?

Christine Schmidt | Nieman LabOctober 3, 2018

“It’s one of the smartest, most clever startups I’ve ever, ever, ever seen.”

That was how Amy Webb lauded Honeycomb, a new blockchain startup, at this year’s ONA conference during her annual tech trends presentation. She highlighted two groups of special guests — one being the leadership of Civil, another (but very different in scope) blockchain startup that we’ve written about, and the other represented by cofounder Orlando Watson.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/is-publishers-next-life-preserver-crypto-mining-on-smartphones/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *