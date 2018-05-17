Is There a Big Enough Global Audience Interested in China to Sustain the South China Morning Post’s Ambitious New Sites?
If you concocted news sites in a lab for maximum hipness, high polish, and most evocative noun names, you’d get Abacus and Inkstone.
These separate verticals — new offshoots of the Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post, the storied English-language newspaper covering China, based in Hong Kong — are highly designed, efficiently product-managed, and precisely targeted at the types of topics meticulous consumer surveys have determined are what news readers want more coverage on, but which few existing news sites cover satisfactorily.
