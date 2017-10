At The Dallas Morning News, print moved to a separate desk to let everyone focus on digital. At the Minneapolis Star Tribune, a quick strike team covers digital and print still matters. At the Philadelphia Media Network, the newsroom worked to not just change its approach to digital, but its culture.

