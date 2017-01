Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/issaquah-press-shutting-down-in-february/

The Issaquah Press will print its final issue next month, ending the Eastside newspaper’s 117-year run and bringing the latest wave of job cuts to Seattle-area news outlets.

The Sammamish Review, the SnoValley Star and the Newcastle News will also cease publication in February. All are owned by the Issaquah Press Group, a subsidiary of The Seattle Times.