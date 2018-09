A young science journalist went recently to a U.S. Consulate in Germany to finalize her visa to work in America. The process seemed to include an unreasonably high requirement: “Why don’t you have a Pulitzer Prize?” the consular officer asked. “Can you explain to me why you think you’re qualified for the O-1 without one?”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/its-getting-more-difficult-for-foreign-journalists-to-work-in-the-u-s/