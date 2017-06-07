‘It’s Like Learning to Walk Again’: VRT News Try Out 360-Degree Livestreaming on Facebook

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/its-like-learning-to-walk-again-vrt-news-try-out-360-degree-livestreaming-on-facebook/

From structured Q&A interviews to spontaneous event coverage, news organisations have been experimenting with livestreaming on social media, aiming to better connect with vast numbers of people all around the world.

For example, CBC Calgary recently broadcast a 90 minute Facebook Live to stir debate among viewers, IBTimes UK has used the platform for its reporters to learn new skills, and ABC News has used it to cover main political events usually reserved for television.