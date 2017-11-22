‘It’s Not Just For Banner Ads Anymore’: The New York Times is Making All of Its Ads Available Programmatically
The New York Times is growing its programmatic business by allowing machines to sell its custom ad units.
In the third quarter, the Times began selling its custom Flex Frame ads programmatically, which helped it double its programmatic direct revenue over the previous quarter, said Sara Badler, director of programmatic advertising at the Times, declining to share precise figures.
