It’s Time to Rein in the Tech Platforms’ Anticompetitive Behavior
We rely on a healthy news media to keep us informed and to ensure transparency from our leaders. But as news has moved online and brought audiences that are larger than ever, it has become clear that the digital deck is actually stacked against quality journalism.
For nearly a decade, a couple of technology giants — namely, Facebook and Google — have exerted unprecedented influence and control over the U.S. news industry.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: