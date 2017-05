Like & Share E&P:

When Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications said it would forgo reaccreditation by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications, Dean Bradley Hamm told the Chicago Tribune on May 1 that the rules stifle curriculum innovation.