Will somebody please introduce Donald Trump the candidate to Donald Trump the president?

Such was his enthusiasm for unauthorized, unlawful leaks last summer that while on the hustings, he made mighty bales of hay over the hacked Democratic National Committee emails, even going so far as to urge Russia’s hackers to release Hillary Clinton’s “missing” emails if they had them.