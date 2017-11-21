Jack Shafer: New York Times Journalists Are Groveling to Their Readers. That’s Pathetic.

On Monday night, I came home to find a letter from New York Times op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof in my daily delivery of bills, magazines, catalogs and reader hate mail.

Printed on his Times stationery and addressed to “Dear Times subscriber,” the note began with a lie: “Look, I’m not a marketer,” Kristof wrote, as he marketed the devil out of me for 350 words, thanking me for subscribing to the Times so that he and his colleagues can cover the world.