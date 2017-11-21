Jack Shafer: New York Times Journalists Are Groveling to Their Readers. That’s Pathetic.
On Monday night, I came home to find a letter from New York Times op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof in my daily delivery of bills, magazines, catalogs and reader hate mail.
Printed on his Times stationery and addressed to “Dear Times subscriber,” the note began with a lie: “Look, I’m not a marketer,” Kristof wrote, as he marketed the devil out of me for 350 words, thanking me for subscribing to the Times so that he and his colleagues can cover the world.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: