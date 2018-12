In China, award-winning photojournalist Lu Guang was reportedly taken away by authorities in a region where an estimated 1 million Muslim Uyghurs are being held in state-controlled “re-education camps.” In Turkey, Austrian journalist Max Zirngast was arrested, joining dozens of reporters currently imprisoned in the country.

