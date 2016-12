Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/jared-kushner-in-talks-to-sell-new-york-observer-report-says/

It appears Observer is looking for a new master.

Jared Kushner, a close adviser and the son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, has quietly been holding talks to sell the digital news site, according to WWD.